Nurses of Windham Hospital prepare for 48 hour strike

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Nurses at Windham Hospital in Willimantic are just hours away from going on strike.

The nurses union say they will go on strike tomorrow at 7am.

This will be a 48 hour strike.

The negotiations have been going on for months.

The union says the hospital has not been able to meet their demands or even meet them halfway in their demands.

The hospital says the union’s proposals continue to fall outside the economics of the hospital’s offer.

“In June, the hospital had issued a proposal and had stated that this is it, there’s no other negotiation and that should we not ratify this they would take any retroactive monies owed to the nurses off the table,” said Andrea Riley, President Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041.

The president of the Windham Nurses Federation says Hartford Healthcare’s lack of movement in negotiations has forced them into having to strike.

Tonight, the picket signs are being drawn up and are ready to go for tomorrow morning.

Nurses say their biggest concern has been forced mandatory overtime.

“Mandatory overtime is when the hospital comes to a nurse at the end of her shift and mandating her to stay longer to work. A total of 16 hours. It leads to burn out, increased fatigue, medical error which results in patient death, which is of course the last thing a nurse would ever want to do,” said Andrea Riley.

Hartford Healthcare says it has offered elimination of mandatory overtime, wage increases and expanded salary ranges, as well as health insurance premium contributions.

The nurses union says the offer by Hartford Healthcare falls well short of what is needed.

The hospital assures patients they will have staffing in place tomorrow morning when the strike begins and that there will be no disruptions in patient care.

