Girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford.

State police said they responded to the incident on Fitts Road to assist the officer.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. on Friday.

The raccoon ran off into the woods after the girl’s mother intervened.

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s word yet on if the animal was rabid.

