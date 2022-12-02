Girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford

ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford.

State police said they responded to the incident on Fitts Road to assist the officer.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. on Friday.

The raccoon ran off into the woods after the girl’s mother intervened.

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s word yet on if the animal was rabid.

