Officer on leave after Milford mother’s murder

Julie Minogue begged police for help.

She feared her ex-boyfriend would kill her, claiming he was harassing her.

But an arrest warrant for Ewen Dewitt, just three weeks before Julie’s murder, never made it to a judge to sign.

Eyewitness News is trying to find out why.

Instead, Dewitt wasn’t charged and Julie was killed December 6.

Now a Milford police officer is on administrative leave.

Before the murder, we know Julie went to police on November 14.

She said Ewen Dewitt violated a protective order by texting her more than 200 times in a three-day span.

Milford police submitted an arrest warrant application so they could charge Dewitt.

The State’s Attorney’s office reviewed it and sent the application back to police.

They wanted more information before charging Dewitt, which could have kept him away from Julie.

Police were supposed to resubmit the warrant application as soon as possible.

Fifteen days later it still hadn’t been submitted, and Julie was killed.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Chris Morano, Former Prosecutor and Chief State’s Attorney.

Could Julie have been saved? She begged for help three weeks before her murder.

“That’s a very serious question that needs to be looked into,” Morano said.

Julie told Milford police ex-boyfriend Ewen Dewitt texted her more than 200 times in three days, violating a protective order.

Milford Police Officer Scott Knablin submitted an arrest warrant application on November 21, authorities said.

But police said the State’s Attorney’s office reviewed it and sent it back, needing more information.

“As per policy, Officer Knablin had an obligation to gather that information requested by the Assistant State’s Attorney and resubmit the arrest warrant application as soon as possible,” said Milford Police Chief Keith Mello.

But the arrest warrant application wasn’t resubmitted before Julie’s murder, according to police.

Julie was killed December 6, 15 days after the warrant application was sent back to Knablin.

If submitted immediately, Dewitt would have been charged and arrested, potentially keeping him away from Julie.

“There is going to be a concern. This is a long period of time from when it was returned on the 21st to when it was sent back in December. That is concerning,” Morano said.

Morano said the State’s Attorney’s office sending back warrant applications and needing more information is common.

In this case, police had Julie’s phone records showing the more than 200 texts from Dewitt’s phone.

“It would not surprise me for the prosecutors to send the case back wanting to know more about the connection between the phone that was used and the person that was alleged to have used it,” said Morano.

Eyewitness News reached out to the State’s Attorney’s office to find out why they sent back that specific warrant.

What information was needed to send to a judge?

Dewitt’s next court date is February 23.

