Multiple people hospitalized following serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown.

According to the Middletown Fire Department, emergency crews were called to an accident near Exit 16 around 1:45 Sunday morning.

Route 9 was shut down in both directions while police were investigating the cause of the crash.

The roadway has since reopened.

