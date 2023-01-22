Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Multiple people hospitalized following serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown.

According to the Middletown Fire Department, emergency crews were called to an accident near Exit 16 around 1:45 Sunday morning.

Route 9 was shut down in both directions while police were investigating the cause of the crash.

The roadway has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast
Technical Discussion: Cloudy But Rain Starts Tonight... Tracking An *ALERT* Tomorrow For Rain & Wind... Snow Possible Too!
Serious crash Route 9
Multiple people hospitalized following crash on Route 9 in Middletown
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion