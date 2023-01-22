Multiple people hospitalized following serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown.
According to the Middletown Fire Department, emergency crews were called to an accident near Exit 16 around 1:45 Sunday morning.
Route 9 was shut down in both directions while police were investigating the cause of the crash.
The roadway has since reopened.
