Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!

By WFSB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?

The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun.

WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place.

Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?
WFSB's Pizza Playoffs submission form

In the coming weeks, a list will be whittled down to the top 64, then 32.

When Channel 3 gets to its “Sweet 16,” a bracket will be built. Those places will go head-to-head until a champion is crowned..

