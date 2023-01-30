Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?
The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun.
WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?
In the coming weeks, a list will be whittled down to the top 64, then 32.
When Channel 3 gets to its “Sweet 16,” a bracket will be built. Those places will go head-to-head until a champion is crowned..
