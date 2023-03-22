Contests
Watch Live: Connecticut Science Center Sloth Cam

Watch Romeo the sloth live
You're watching a LIVE feed of Romeo, a two-toed sloth, inside his enclosure at the Connecticut...
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - You’re watching a LIVE feed of Romeo, a two-toed sloth, inside his enclosure at the Connecticut Science Center. Romeo is part of our newest traveling exhibition, Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest. The Linnaeus two-toed sloth is a highly arboreal species from northern South America. Sloths are charismatic and adored in the public eye, making them an ideal ambassador species of the rainforest habitat they inhabit. Most sloths, including Linnaeus two-toed sloths, are considered a species of least concern. By making choices to protect the rainforest ecosystem, we also save the sloth’s future and all the other species they share their home with. TOGETHER, WE CAN BRING SCIENCE TO LIFE! When you make a gift to the Connecticut Science Center, you directly support the exhibits and programs that inspire and inform the future generations of STEM professionals. Your generous gift makes interactive experiences possible for students, teachers, and families. Every gift makes a difference. Make your gift here: https://ctsciencecenter.org/make-a-gift/

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

