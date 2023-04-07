Contests
Coleman Brothers Carnival returns to Middletown

By Jill Gilardi
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The family run Coleman Brothers Carnival returned in Middletown Friday.

It opens at 6 p.m.

The carnival is in its 106th season. The traveling amusement park launched in 1916 by Dick Coleman and four generations of the Coleman family have run the spectacle for more than a century.

It’s in Middletown through April 15th.

Some of the rides you’ll see include the Zipper, the Super Loop, Ferris Wheel, Tilt a Whirl, Swings, Monkey Maze, and Bumper Cars.

You can try and win a stuffed animal and enjoy fried dough, tacos, burgers, pizza, nachos, slushies, and so much more.

A lot of fun for families to attend, as long as the weather cooperates.

It’s known as The Rainmaker because it always seems to rain during the carnival when in Middletown.

No rain Friday night, but it will be chilly and in the 40s.

The forecast Saturday also calls for no rain, partly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 50s.

Folks can come out Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

If you can’t make it to this location, you can go to Willimantic April 19 to 23 or Milford April 22 to May 7.

