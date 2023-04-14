Ring camera captures attempted robbery in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried commit a robbery.

Police said it happened in East Haven on Maple Street around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

They called it an attempted robbery / home invasion.

“The suspect, who posed as a package delivery employee, knocked on the door of the residence and told the homeowner that the package he had belonged to him,” East Haven police said in a social media post. “He then immediately brandished a black handgun and attempted to enter the residence.”

The video showed the homeowner push the suspect away.

The suspect then ran from the home and got into a silver and black Nissan Frontier with a bed cover. The vehicle peeled out as it drove off.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black ‘Vans’ shirt and an orange reflective vest,” East Haven police noted.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the whereabouts of the truck was asked to call investigators at 203-468-3820.

