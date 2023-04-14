Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ring camera captures attempted robbery in East Haven

A homeowner's Ring camera in East Haven captured video of an attempted robbery the morning of April 14.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried commit a robbery.

Police said it happened in East Haven on Maple Street around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

They called it an attempted robbery / home invasion.

“The suspect, who posed as a package delivery employee, knocked on the door of the residence and told the homeowner that the package he had belonged to him,” East Haven police said in a social media post. “He then immediately brandished a black handgun and attempted to enter the residence.”

The video showed the homeowner push the suspect away.

The suspect then ran from the home and got into a silver and black Nissan Frontier with a bed cover. The vehicle peeled out as it drove off.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black ‘Vans’ shirt and an orange reflective vest,” East Haven police noted.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the whereabouts of the truck was asked to call investigators at 203-468-3820.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Tavella is accused of recording himself speeding 133mph on Route 7 in Norwalk.
Man recorded video of himself driving 130+ mph on CT highway
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Kimberly Marie Anderson was charged with drunk driving after reports said she was 'driving all...
Woman who ‘drove all over the road’ on flat tires was drunk, Naugatuck police say
car suspects in Rocky Hill
WATCH: Rocky Hill homeowner attacked while confronting car burglary suspects
Southington police are looking to identify a woman they said who stole $620 worth of items from...
Southington police identify suspected shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items

Latest News

push for return of child tax rebate - WFSB
Group pushes for return of CT’s child tax rebate
East Haven attempted robbery
RING VIDEO: Man attempts to rob home owner in East Haven
FILE IMAGE
Suspects in U-Haul van possibly linked to several gas station robberies
push for return of child tax rebate - WFSB
NEWS CONFERENCE: Group pushes to continue CT's child tax rebate program