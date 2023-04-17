Contests
Connecticut woman missing in Japan

Patricia Wu-Murad. She was last seen wearing the jacket in this photo.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – A Connecticut woman has gone missing in Japan.

Patricia Wu-Murad, of Storrs, was reported missing by local police on April 10.

She was hiking the Kumano Kodo Trail, according to her family.

Her husband flew to Japan to help in the search.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has reached out to the State Department and the White House for help.

“Having spoken to members of Pattie’s family, some now already in Japan, I am determined to seek every possible source of search and rescue to aid her. I have contacted the State Department and the White House to assist and will continue helping the Murad family through every avenue available. I am deeply concerned and am praying for Pattie’s safe return to her family,” said Blumenthal.

Wu-Murad’s family started a Go Fund Me to help cover travel to Japan and a private search team. You can find it here.

