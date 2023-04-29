3 Massachusetts men arrested for animal cruelty in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested three men from Springfield, Mass, for animal cruelty after four horses and one pony were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

Police were called to the property at 205 Middle Street on February 6 for a well-being check of four horses and one pony.

The property has a barn for boarding large animals and a residential home that is not associated with the barn.

During this well-being check, police determined the animals did not have sufficient food and supplies.

Police identified the men responsible for the animals as out-of-state residents who are not affiliated with the property.

Police say the men initially complied with the care instructions given to them while Animal Control Officers continued to periodically monitor the animal’s well-being.

On April 26, the Animal Control Unit received information from a concerned citizen that no one had been on the property to care for the animals since at least April 23.

The concerned citizen said the animals had been outside the entire time.

“The responding ACO discovered that the horses and pony were in fact left outside and had no access to food or water for at least three days”, police said. “They were found to be in poor condition and undernourished.”

The ACO found that there was no food on the property for the animals, and their living condition was unsanitary.

Community members and a resident of the property, not affiliated with the abuse, helped provide hay and water for the animals and helped clean their stalls.

On Friday, Middletown Police and the ACO responded to the property to find the neglect had continued.

Three males then arrived on the property who claimed to be responsible for the care of the animals.

All three males were arrested and each was charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

They were identified as Ricardo Javier Castellano, 25 years old, Erik Hernandez, 19 years old, and Luis Xavier Ortiz-Santiago, 20 years old.

All three men are from Springfield, Mass.

“This remains an ongoing investigation. For now, Middletown Police Animal Control Officers will care for the horses and pony, with the assistance of local residents,” Police said.

