Bear gets into Hartland homeowner’s garage, seeks grill

A black bear (file)
A black bear (file)(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A bear looking to score a feast found its way into a homeowner’s garage in Hartland over the weekend.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told Channel 3 that it the animal was gone by the time it was able to get there on Sunday.

“By the time we arrived, the bear had let itself out of a garage without assistance,” said Paul Copleman, DEEP spokesperson. “It appears that the bear attempted to get to a grill in the garage that had been used earlier in the day.”

Copleman said that no actions were taken.

According to the American Bear Association, grease and food caught in barbecue grills or burn barrels can attract bears.

DEEP confirmed that.

Ali Sasani of Terryville recorded a family of bears rolling a grill of a porch.

A family of bears sniffed out a homeowner's grill in Terryville. Ali of Terryville provided the video to Channel 3.

DEEP also listed birdfeeders, garbage, and open compost in addition to grills as potential food sources.

It recommended folks in towns prone to bear encounters read its website page titled “Living with Black Bears.” It can be found here.

