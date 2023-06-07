New Haven police to discuss new homicide arrest, reward for information in killing of college student

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven said they will share new information on Wednesday about two separate homicide investigations.

At 1 p.m., they said they will discuss an arrest made in the 2020 killing of 33-year-old Allen Leeshawn Freeman.

They’ll also release details about what led up to that arrest.

Freeman was killed on Bassett Street in Nov. 2020.

Investigators said they will also discuss a separate, more recent homicide case that, as of Wednesday morning, remained unsolved.

Nico Seraceni, a 29-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student, was killed in Oct. 2022.

Police said Seraceni was stabbed to death on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.

They said they have been investigating the case not only as a homicide, but as a random act of violence.

In order to get answers, officials said they plan to announce a reward they hope will help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for Saraceni’s death.

Channel 3 will have the latest developments from the news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.