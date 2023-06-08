Contests
Driving instructor accused of asking student about virginity, drugs

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A driving instructor in Storrs is accused of making a student feel uncomfortable by asking her about about her virginity, drugs and other topics during lessons.

Theodore Ohanlon, 36, of Windham, was charged with disorderly conduct, according to Connecticut State Police.

Theodore Ohanlon faces a disorderly conduct charge for an incident that happened with a driving student in Storrs, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

Ohanlon was arrested on Monday when he turned himself in to the Mansfield resident trooper in Storrs.

According to his arrest warrant, Ohanlon was on driving lessons with the victim back in Nov. 2022.

The victim told state police that she was picked up at E.O. Smith High School a few times for the lessons.

She reported that Ohanlon made her uncomfortable a number of times by asking personal questions.

She said she did not tell him where she lived, but he managed to get her address off her learner’s permit.

On another lesson, he brought up drugs.

The victim told investigators that out of nowhere, Ohanlon asked her if she was a virgin.

The victim said she was on the highway at the time, and that she was so uncomfortable that she felt she wasn’t driving safe anymore.

After they returned to the school, she said that Ohanlon noticed she had tears in her eyes.

In the warrant, the victim said he asked her twice if she wanted a hug. Both times she said no.

She also told investigators that Ohanlon also somehow got her phone number and called her before one of the lessons.

Troopers said that based on the information provided by the victim, probable cause existed to arrest Ohanlon on the disorderly conduct charge.

He posted a $5,000 bond and was given a court date of June 21 in Rockville.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

