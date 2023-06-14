Summer Escapes
New information expected in 2016 Willimantic homicide investigation

Victim was found with throat slashed in Sept. 2016
Willimantic police are expected to reveal new information about a homicide investigation on Wednesday morning.
By Olivia Schueller and Jay Kenney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Willimantic police are expected to reveal new information about a homicide investigation on Wednesday morning.

Windham State’s Attorney Anne F. Mahoney and Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Willimantic Police Department.

They said they will provide more information about the killing of William Alvarado, who was found dead in his Willimantic apartment on Sept. 7, 2016.

For 7 years, Alvarado’s family members said they were left without answers about who committed the crime.

The death remained unsolved, but their hope is that the news conference may be a sign of a step forward in the case.

Alvarado was living in the John Ashton Tower in Willimantic when he was killed. Ashton Tower is a residential complex for low-income seniors and those with mental health issues.

Back in Sept. 2016, Alvarado was found in his apartment with his throat slashed.

