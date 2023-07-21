Summer Escapes
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Old Street Dim Sum and Hot Pot

A local businesswoman is changing the way people in Milford and beyond think of Chinese food.
By Roger Susanin and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A local businesswoman is changing the way people in Milford and beyond think of Chinese food.

Old Street Dim Sum and Hot Pot is a new authentic Chinese restaurant in Milford

May Lin, born in China, is already a successful businesswoman but opened Old Street Dim Sum and Hot Pot to share a piece of her culture.

“I’m so happy here because a lot of customers, just first time here, and they say, ‘I might eat this in China somewhere,’” Lin said.

Half of the menu is hot pot, and every table has a small stove.

You heat two types of broth and then dunk in anything from a long list of dozens of delicious meats, veggies, seafood, and noodles.

Hot pot is fun, but if you’re pressed for time, order from the scrumptious dim sum menu.

With more than 100 options, you can’t go wrong with the delicious steamed or fried dumplings.

May says connecting customers with her culture has been a rewarding journey.

“I try to find out who I am. I’m proud of myself and helping the people also,” Lin said.

