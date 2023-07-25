Summer Escapes
Hartford police launch homicide investigation on Russ Street

Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.
Police investigate a homicide on Russ St. in Hartford.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police launched a homicide investigation near Russ Street on Monday evening.

Officials first shared word of the investigation at 70 Russ Street on Monday night around 8 p.m.

The scene is located near the intersection of Hungerford and Russ Streets.

A handful of police cruisers and an ambulance were present at the scene when Ch. 3 crews arrived.

No further information was immediately available.

Eyewitness News is on the way to the scene to gather information. Stay tuned for updates as soon as they’re available.

