I-TEAM: What’s considered bullying in Connecticut?

(WFSB) – Another school year has led to continued concerns about bullying.

Channel 3′s I-Team dug deeper into what is considered “bullying” in Connecticut, and how often it’s reported.

Over the past year, The I-Team heard from multiple parents concerned about bullying in their child’s school and what was being done to stop it.

Under the state’s definition created in 2011, it must be a “repeated act.” Only incidents that fit the definition must be reported to the state.

In the 2021-2022 school year, districts across Connecticut reported 822 incidents of student bullying with more than 486,000 students enrolled.

Channel 3 crunched the numbers. The I-Team found 58 percent of school districts in the state reported zero incidents of bullying for the 2021-2022 school year, which was the most recent year available.

However, the numbers that were reported may not be accurate.

The I-Team will explain why, go over the rights of parents if they think their child is being bullied, and what schools must do when they receive a bullying complaint.

