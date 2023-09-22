UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Britain neighborhood remembers woman struck, killed by officer

New Britain neighborhood remembers victim killed in crash
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain neighborhood is mourning the death of a woman who was hit by a New Britain police officer.

Katherine Colon was 40.

Family and friends have left candles, a balloon, and a picture of Colon. On the frame it says: “We love you. We miss you.”

One woman realized she saw Colon many times in the neighborhood. She was known for walking up and down west main street.

“I never seen her down a day in my life. She always seemed up. She always said hi and was friendly. She was a good person,” said Freylin Jimenez of New Britain.

Jimenez lives nearby and paid respects at the memorial Friday.

“This was her route every night and look one night, the end of her life,” Jimenez said.

Colon was crossing West Main when a New Britain police officer driving his cruiser hit her.

Jimenez heard the collision around 1 a.m. and ran outside.

“They were trying to give her CPR trying to revive her. They couldn’t get a response from her,” Jimenez said.

This is Curtis Kelly’s walking route too. He made sure to visit the memorial.

“There’s no cross walk down here and that’s what happened. It’s dangerous,” said Kelly.

Officer Connor Reinsch is on restricted duty as state police investigate.

Eyewitness News learned Reinsch was heading to an emergency call when he hit Colon.

There is dash camera footage, which has been sent to state police.

“It could’ve been my relative or your relative. It’s tragic. It shouldn’t have happened,” Kelly said.

With Reinsch heading to a call, Eyewitness News asked state police if that meant his police lights and sirens were on when this happened.

State police said since they’re still investigating, they could not release that information yet.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

Latest News

Police tracked down stolen Aston Martin to Berlin home that doubled as a 'chop shop'
Police tracked down stolen Aston Martin to Berlin home that doubled as a ‘chop shop’
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking rain that will impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
New Britain neighborhood remembers victim killed in crash
New Britain neighborhood remembers victim killed in crash
Police tracked down stolen Aston Martin to Berlin home that doubled as a 'chop shop'
Police tracked down stolen Aston Martin to Berlin home that doubled as a 'chop shop'