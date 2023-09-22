New Britain neighborhood remembers woman struck, killed by officer

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain neighborhood is mourning the death of a woman who was hit by a New Britain police officer.

Katherine Colon was 40.

Family and friends have left candles, a balloon, and a picture of Colon. On the frame it says: “We love you. We miss you.”

One woman realized she saw Colon many times in the neighborhood. She was known for walking up and down west main street.

“I never seen her down a day in my life. She always seemed up. She always said hi and was friendly. She was a good person,” said Freylin Jimenez of New Britain.

Jimenez lives nearby and paid respects at the memorial Friday.

“This was her route every night and look one night, the end of her life,” Jimenez said.

Colon was crossing West Main when a New Britain police officer driving his cruiser hit her.

Jimenez heard the collision around 1 a.m. and ran outside.

“They were trying to give her CPR trying to revive her. They couldn’t get a response from her,” Jimenez said.

This is Curtis Kelly’s walking route too. He made sure to visit the memorial.

“There’s no cross walk down here and that’s what happened. It’s dangerous,” said Kelly.

Officer Connor Reinsch is on restricted duty as state police investigate.

Eyewitness News learned Reinsch was heading to an emergency call when he hit Colon.

There is dash camera footage, which has been sent to state police.

“It could’ve been my relative or your relative. It’s tragic. It shouldn’t have happened,” Kelly said.

With Reinsch heading to a call, Eyewitness News asked state police if that meant his police lights and sirens were on when this happened.

State police said since they’re still investigating, they could not release that information yet.

