FAFSA changes, what families and students need to know

FAFSA form, FAFSA updates
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - If you’re applying for financial aid for college, things are going to work a bit differently this year.

The form won’t be available in October as it has in the past, but that doesn’t mean you should wait to get started.

The dreams of going to a school like UConn all start with filling out paperwork in high school. It’s something that can be overwhelming.

“I think it was just the timeline. Everything has these due dates,” said Samantha Slossar, UConn Sophomore. “It feels like every single month, I’m worried about when to apply to this college, when to fill out this letter, when to fill out FAFSA.”

FAFSA is short for free application for federal student aid.

It’s a form that applicants fill-out to see what federal grants and loans you qualify for.

“You can call our office, absolutely. You can ask us questions, and we’ll answer them for you and help you through the process,” said Suzanne Peters, UConn’s Director of Financial Aid Services.

She says the FAFSA process will be different this year. Instead of the form being available in October, it’s not expected to be released until December as the federal government works to streamline the process.

However, that doesn’t mean to wait to start looking into it.

“When you postpone doing these things, it begins to just increase your anxiety levels,” said Peters.

Peters suggests families do a few things right now:

1) Go to any financial aid nights offered by your high school or go to a virtual one.

2) Apply for a federal student aid id. That id you will then use to fill out the FAFSA form when it’s available.

3) Find the student’s social security card. You’ll need to apply for FAFSA with the exact name listed.

Now, Slossar says the work is worth it.

“It feels big,” said Slossar. “At first, I was a little scared, but you get to know a lot of people. I’ve met a lot of my very close friends here now.”

