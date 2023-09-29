UConn Sports
Police: ‘Multiple’ college students suffer ‘critical injuries’ in head-on crash

By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Multiple college students were involved in a serious crash on the Sacred Heart University campus in Fairfield around midnight on Friday.

Police on the scene told Channel 3 that two drivers traveled in opposite and collided head-on near Jefferson Street and Park Avenue.

Sacred Heart University students were in both vehicles, according to Fairfield police.

Multiple people sustained critical injuries and were transported to the hospital. They have not been identified.

There was no initial word on what caused the two drivers to collide or how many people were involved.

Video footage from Doing It Local depicted a hectic scene with many first responders and two severely damaged vehicles shortly after the crash.

One of the vehicles was upside down on its roof.

Officers said the investigation into the collision was ongoing.

The crash scene has since cleared, and there was no impact on traffic by rush hour on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

