Owners turn to buying houseboats to avoid Connecticut’s property tax

How does living on the water sound?

That’s becoming a viable option for many who want to avoid paying a property tax in Connecticut.

Houseboats are becoming a growing trend in Connecticut.

It may sound costly, but it might save you money in the long run when it comes to taxes.

This idea originated in Europe and is being brought to America by John Benchimol.

“People are trying to figure out how they can fit them into their lives,” said Benchimol.

There are a few different models of houseboat people can buy.

“Everything is customizable around the frame of the house itself,” said Benchimol.

Living in a houseboat requires some type of energy, so many of them have solar panels.

Houseboats are designed more so for living than moving so they don’t move fast. Some buyers even use them as rental properties.

While owners have to take them out of the water when the winter comes, owning one can help avoid property taxes.

Houseboats are property tax free in Connecticut. Owners do have to pay taxes for their slip at the marina, but for many that is a small price to pay.

