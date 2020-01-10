HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Recovery efforts in Puerto Rico continue in the wake of devastating earthquakes.
Friday, Connecticut lawmakers and members of the Puerto Rican community said they'll call for action.
They'll meet outside of City Hall in Hartford to talk about solutions, including asking airlines to ensure fair and affordable ticket prices for people trying to get off of the island.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join Sen. Richard Blumenthal for the meeting at 1 p.m.
Currently, FEMA is working to support people impacted by the quakes.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Hundreds of tremors followed.
President Donald Trump has not spoken about the disaster.
However, he did sign an emergency declaration authorizing FEMA to take action.
Blumenthal called on airlines to make sure people can afford to get away while cleanup and restoration efforts are made.
He said typically, a one-way ticket from San Juan to Hartford is a few hundred dollars. Right now, it's more than $2,000.
Meanwhile, school districts in Connecticut said they are ready to welcome students from Puerto Rico.
Superintendents in Hartford and Waterbury said their schools will accomodate any students who are forced to relocate because of the disaster.
Both communities took in hundreds of students after Hurricane Maria in 2017.
