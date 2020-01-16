SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Some national chains have announced in recent weeks that they’re closing hundreds of stores around the country.
In Connecticut, those decisions are being felt at some outdoor shopping centers.
Seven stores at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor are closed or going out of business. Outdoor malls in Glastonbury and Canton are also dealing with vacancies.
“The assumption today is that the outdoor malls have a better chance at succeeding than the enclosed malls,” said Professor emeritus David Cadden, Quinnipiac University.
There are likely several reasons behind the closures. Some can be local, like high rent or what other stores are in the mall.
“Once one store closes, somebody else will too, and then is cascades throughout the entire thing and you can see the death of the entire mall,” Cadden said.
National trends and corporate decisions are also factors. Gap and Pier 1 are closing their doors at Evergreen Walk, but both companies announced they are closing hundreds of stores nationwide.
Commercial real estate agent, Nick Morizio says retail is doing fine, but turnover is natural.
“There is, I mean there’s turnover. Again, the older type of retailer is going out of business and the newer type of retailer is coming into business,” Morizio.
Channel 3 reached out to Evergreen Walk in South Windsor and Somerset Square in Glastonbury. Neither responded with comment.
Morizio says it could just be that these types of malls didn’t have to change because of existing leases.
Now that some of those leases are expiring, Cadden says they’re seeing a new retail market.
“The contemporary consumer wants experiences, they don’t necessarily want things,” Cadden said.
Experts say outdoor malls like Evergreen Walk offer plenty of advantages for tenants, including store front parking and outdoor seating for restaurants.
“Of the companies that are going out, there’s new companies coming in that have new ideas about retail,” Morizio said.
Morizio says possible uses include health care where patients can park right outside a doctor’s office. Other tenants include restaurants and experience-based businesses, like axe throwing.
Cadden says malls may be reluctant thought. Change also requires investment, interior renovations, and even additional entrances, for example, but it’s something they’ll do.
“They don’t want to do that, but they’re going to have to do that if they’re going to survive,” Cadden said.
