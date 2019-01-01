A firefighter suffered minor injuries while extinguishing a car fire in New London on Monday evening.
Fire officials said crews responded to a car crash that erupted into a fire on Interstate 95 Southbound in New London in Chili’s Restaurant.
Upon arrival, officials said the car was fully engulfed in flames and the car was leaking gas. The driver was able to escape the car before the fire started, officials said.
Firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire, officials said.
The injured firefighter was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
