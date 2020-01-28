Fotis Dulos in critical condition after attempted suicide

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of murdering his wife is in critical condition after an attempted suicide on Tuesday morning.
Fotis Dulos arrived at Jacobi Hospital in New York via LIFE STAR helicopter just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to be treated by a hyperbaric chamber.
Police would only say he's in critical condition.
Police and paramedics were seen behind Dulos' Farmington house just before noon on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the house for a well-being check because he was late for a bond hearing at Stamford court.
When officers arrived on the scene, Dulos was seen sitting in his car inside a garage with obvious signs of medical distress. Officers forced entry and performed life-saving measures.
Drone3 captured a birds-eye view of paramedics giving him CPR outside the garage.
Farmington police confirmed this was an attempted suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dulos was then taken to the UConn Health Center in Farmington.
From there, a LIFE STAR helicopter was seen transporting Dulos from UConn to the Jacobi Medical Center in New York.
According to police, Dulos was alone at his home on Jefferson Crossing when officers arrived Tuesday morning.
Initial reports from conflicting sources said Fotis Dulos died by suicide at his home in Farmington on Tuesday, however his attorney then said his client had a pulse.
He was due in Stamford Superior Court for a hearing that was set for noon.
Court officials said they were supposed to address Dulos' $6 million bond. It was reported the company backing the bond had concerns over the collateral that was put up.
If the bond package fell apart, it was likely Fotis Dulos would have been going back to prison.
A member of Fotis Dulos defense team spoke outside of Stamford Court shortly after Dulos was taken to the hospital. See it here.
Fotis Dulos posted the bond three weeks ago following his arrest. He was charged on Jan. 7 with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos charged with felony murder
However, he was placed under strict house arrest following his most recent court appearance on Jan. 23.
RELATED: Strict house arrest for Fotis Dulos
On Jan. 22, it was reported that Fotis Dulos violated the conditions of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a makeshift memorial that was on the edge of his property, according to a motion filed by state's attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. in Stamford Superior Court.
The judge called that strike two.
The first strike, according to the judge, happened in September when Fotis Dulos had an issue changing the batteries of his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos appears in court over GPS monitoring issue
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
According to arrest warrants, she was brutally attacked in her home's garage after she dropped her five children off at school in New Canaan.
Read Fotis Dulos' full arrest warrant here.
Search warrants show that someone tried to clean up what happened in the garage.
Read the search warrants here.
Fotis Dulos was officially charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
His former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his friend attorney Kent Mawhinney were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(5) comments
Perhaps we should all consider the children. How must their lives have been so drastically changed in the past 8+ months? How hard is the adjustment to a missing mom, perhaps they still cling to hope that she will return safe and sound. To now hear everywhere today that their dad is dead then to hear that he isn't dead but rather in critical condition all via the media?!?! Where is justice for ALL the children in this case, including Michelle's daughter. They must carry on with all the smirks and comments of the heartless.
One person said that justice is now served for Jennifer.... I as a mom, do not agree, I would think that Jennifer would appreciate if we all could do what is best for her children. It's bad enough that they may have to realize a reality in which their dad murdered their mom, but to be orphans now too. Just adding too much insult to injury....
Great Justice for Jennifer it is about time. I hope he was man enough to leave what he did with her body. Saved the court system and state of CT a lot of money. Good ending.
i agree!!! Only hope there's some kind of note or something with info on Jennifer so the family can finally lay her to rest. He stuck the GF & the lawyer friend with the tab...Huh
Saving the taxpayers a ton of money. Its a good day in the neighborhood.
No doubt in my mind he is guilty, now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.