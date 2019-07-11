TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Three people suffered injuries in a crash that closed a Torrington street for several hours.
Police said East Main Street was closed between Torringford West Street and Whitewood Road.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police identified the people involved as 56-year-old Horace Gill of Waterbury, 70-year-old Richard DiChillo of Bradenton, FL and 23-year-old Baylee Vinisko of Torrington.
According to police, Gill was traveling west on East Main Street when he crashed into DiChillo's vehicle, which was stopped to turn left into a gas station.
The impact sent DiChillo's vehicle into eastbound traffic where he collided with Vinisko's vehicle.
Gill suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital by way of the Life Star emergency helicopter.
DiChillo and Vinisko both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Police said they continue to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 860-489-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.