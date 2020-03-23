(WFSB) – With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases growing by the day, healthcare workers are sounding an alarm about shortages of personal protective equipment, including face masks.
Now, they’re thinking outside of the box about ways to better protect themselves and patients in the event these shortages become dire.
People from all over the world have stepped up to make or donate masks, getting the supplies into the hands of medical professionals who need them most.
People in Connecticut are doing their part to help.
Channel 3 spoke to Dr. Joshua Copel who shared how his partner within the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine brought back masks from Rwanda.
“Women there had made to raise money to help support education. As this coronavirus pandemic has developed, she realized they might be useful, if we run out of the hospital-grade masks we have at the moment,” Dr, Copel said.
Teaming up with one of their former nurse managers, Dr. Copel says pockets are being sewn into the masks to insert high-efficiency filters.
Right now, they’re using and trying out ones that come from vacuum cleaners. The masks would be reusable, and the filters could be changed regularly.
“They’re not the same as the N95 masks that everybody has been talking about, and we still have those, but if the CDC is telling us to use scarves and bandanas, this will certainly be better than that,” Dr. Copel said.
Dr. Copel stresses this is just an idea they’re testing out in the event there is a severe mask shortage.
In the meantime, he says the best thing everyone can do is making sure people was their hands and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.