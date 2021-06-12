MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a crash that happened on Friday evening involving a car and a motorcycle.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on East Center Street at the intersection of Walker Street.
When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle operator having suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
The driver of the car involved was not injured.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact police at 860-645-5560.
