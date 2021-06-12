NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An overnight crash involving a tractor trailer was still impacting traffic early Saturday morning.
The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on I-95 north between exits 47 and 48.
Three lanes were shut down, and were still closed as of 6 a.m. Saturday.
The scene cleared just before 7 a.m.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
