NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB)- According to police I-95 Southbound has reopened in North Stonington following a deadly head-on crash.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. this morning between Exits 91 and 92.
Police say two people were killed in the crash after a driver was travelling on the wrong side of the highway.
This crash is still under investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
