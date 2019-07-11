HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three people have been taken into custody following a police chase that led to a crash in Hamden.
According to police, the incident began Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired in New Haven at two locations.
One of the incidents happened on Catherine Way, where investigators were seen looking at bullet hole in a front door. The other was outside of a gas station on Whalley Avenue.
Officers found the car connected to the shots fired incidents on Dixwell Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood.
The car was pursued into Hamden, which resulted in the suspect's car hitting another car in front of the Home Depot on Dixwell Avenue.
"The judgement to pursue is based on the crime in question. The crime being rather serious, if you're shooting guns in New Haven, that's a felony offense," said Lt. Wayne Bullock, New Haven Police Department.
The chase closed off part of Dixwell Avenue for several hours.
"My mom was standing right there next to the Home Depot sign, right where they crashed, coming onto the intersection," said Luis Laurea.
Investigators were seen removing a shot gun from the car involved in the chase.
Three people were taken into custody. Police have not identified the suspects involved in the case.
No injuries were reported.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.