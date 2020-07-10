WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Post University announced that its fall programs will remain online due to COVID-19.
All main campus students will learn remotely through the 2020 fall semester.
The university announced on Friday that it will extend up to 60 percent in tuition reductions. Students will be able to take as many courses as they want for a flat-rate tuition and all fees will be waived for new and returning main campus students.
The university’s main campus has been offering remote learning since March 16.
“Unlike many schools, our successes in remote education meant we were able to seamlessly transition our on-campus courses into a virtual learning environment without sacrificing the exceptional experience regardless of modality,” said Post University CEO & President John L. Hopkins. “We know our students have high expectations for their education, but their worries over the past four months weighed heavily on our decision-making process. We set aside any financial considerations and prioritized the safety of our learning community.”
Tuition for all main campus undergraduate students is now $5,700. The price adjustment reflects the 60 percent discount.
Fall graduate tuition will be reduced to $2,050 per course.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.