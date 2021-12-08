WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Despite the omicron variant surfacing in the U.S., public health experts say you don’t need to cancel your holiday plans.
Public health experts say traveling within the country for the holidays is low risk if you’re vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.
Public health experts say if you are vaccinated and you’re visiting other vaccinated people over the holidays, you can do so safely.
The CDC recommends knowing the level of COVID transmission at your destination, and wearing a mask indoors in high-level communities, even if you are vaccinated.
Public health experts say being on a plane itself is safe if you’re vaccinated, and if you follow the rules, you will be safe.
“I think we all have to be wise, but I also think we know that isolating and missing Christmas would be tragic, so I’m going to continue to do what was planned,” said Lou Elliot, who is traveling to visit family in Massachusetts.
Public health experts say the omicron variant will likely start peaking in January.
