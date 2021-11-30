MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Schools around Connecticut are finding it harder and harder to find substitute teachers, and they say the pandemic is a big reason why.
This is a trend that’s been going on for five or six years, but it has gotten worse since COVID.
Superintendents have been finding ways to get by, but teachers say it’s taxing on them.
“We never want to leave class unattended, and that’s not happening right now,” said Louis Bronk, assistant superintendent of schools in Meriden.
Superintendents are getting creative in where they find substitutes. Sometimes, that even means combining study halls so a teacher can pick up an extra class.
That’s necessary because of a nationwide shortage of substitutes.
Superintendents are trying all kinds of solutions. Meriden schools target recent college graduates to be subs for a year as a try out for full-time openings the following school year.
“We guarantee them five days of work, we give them a special rate because they are certified, we provide them training throughout the course,” Bronk said.
The state has also made it easier for districts to help people become certified. But in many cases, teachers and other certified staff have to step when someone calls out sick.
Teachers say this takes away from preparations for their own classes.
“My job is to teach one class of children, to teach one teaching load, it is not to teach two people’s teaching loads,” said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association.
Traditionally, retired teachers have stepped in, but that’s happening less in the pandemic. Superintendents say they’re also seeing greater competition for workers.
“Taking on positions in a school may not fit into their schedules as easily,” Bronk said.
But teachers say there are also deeper problems, including low pay and a lack of support for substitutes.
They say this is not a problem that will go away when the pandemic eventually ends.
“I think we have to actively look at how do we recruit substitute teachers, how do we compensate them, and how do we support them,” Dias said.
A spokesman for the Department of Education said the agency continues to work with school districts to address staffing shortages. This includes NextGen educators, a program that takes college students who want to become teachers and putting them in local classrooms two and a half days a week. So far, 76 students have helped fill shortages in 8 districts through that program.
