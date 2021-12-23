NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday was the busiest travel day ahead of Christmas.
While it was an exciting time of year, it can also be stressful for many families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Most people see the dogs in the airport and think they’re trying to find bombs or drugs so it's kind of a nice change," said Officer Hannah Yabrosky, Torrington police. "So we’re just walking around and people want to pet them and ease their stress a little bit."
Travelers at Tweed New Haven Airport were delighted to see comfort dogs as they boarded their flights.
"People are a little bit worried with omicron and that’s a big a reason we have the dogs here [Thursday] so people feel a little bit better about what’s happening and feel at ease immediately after they walk in here," said Sean Scanlon, executive director, Tweed New Haven Airport.
The airport teamed up with Yale University and Torrington and Naugatuck police to put some smiles on the faces of travelers.
“We’ve had such a wonderful response from all the travelers wanting to see all the dogs and say hi and seeing how nice these types of dogs are and how well-trained they are,” said Officer Rich Simons, service dog handler, Yale public safety.
Five planes fly out of Tweed each day.
"We’re seeing flights that are booked in the 90s, some of them are sold," Scanlon said. "That’s the first time this has happened in this airport in about 30 years."
This has been a record setting year for the airport.
In the meantime, the four-legged friends added some much-needed holiday cheer amid what's been a difficult year.
"It’s just a wonderful time of year and we want to make things a little better for everybody," Simons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.