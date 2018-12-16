NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB)- Police identified the two victims who were killed in a crash on Sunday morning in North Stonington on I-95.
Police said Lorna Valcin, 26, of Braintree, Massachusetts, and Eric Ramakers, 37, of Pheonix, Arizona, were pronounced dead on scene.
Officials responded to the two car crash just before 1 a.m. this morning.
Police said Jose Gonzalez, 38, of Groton, was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-95. His car collided with Valcin’s vehicle, which was travelling south near Exit 91, police said.
Police said Stephane Francois, 26, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was operating Valcin’s car. Police said she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital via Life Star with serious injuries.
Police said Jerome Aullychard, 26, of Elmont, New York, who was riding in Valcin’s car, was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital via Life Star with serious injuries.
Gonzalez sustained serious injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance, police said.
The highway was closed until around 6:30 this morning as a result of the crash.
State Police Troop E urges any witnesses of the crash to call them at 860-848-6500.
