MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- An Army veteran is putting out a call to the public after accidentally losing an envelope filled with cash.
It happened on Monday as 34-year-old Ben Donovan was honoring Veterans Day by having lunch with some colleagues at Angie’s Pizza in Mystic.
He accidentally dropped a bank envelope that contained about $4,200.
“Obviously it’s a lot of money. It’s a big blow. It would be nice if it was returned,” said Donovan, who was with his painting crew from All-Star Painting.
The money was a deposit for a new painting contract.
He checked the parking lot, retraced his steps, and Angie’s Pizza even posted about it on Facebook.
“My goal and hope was people see my post on Facebook and just do the right thing,” Donovan said.
Restaurant owner Harry Longinidis said customers lose things all the time, but this is a lot of money to lose.
“It happens all the time people, leave stuff, find it, give it back to them. Looks like somebody just took it,” Longinidis said.
Donovan said he didn’t realize the envelope was lost until they were down the road from the restaurant.
“By the time I got back here, it wasn’t there,” he said.
If anyone knows anything, they’re urged to contact Ben, no questions asked, by emailing Ben@ctallstarpainting.com.
