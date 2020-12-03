NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Visitors infected a couple of cancer patients with the coronavirus, hospital officials in New Haven confirmed the Channel 3.
According to Yale-New Haven Hospital, two visitors who did not show COVID-19 symptoms passed the virus to the patients they were there to see.
The hospital said it happened before it reverted to a policy that restricts visitors, which it put in place toward the beginning of November.
RELATED: Rise in COVID-19 cases forces some CT hospitals to restrict visitors
The infections happened at the end of October.
Details about the patients were not released.
The hospital said the chance of patients or staff members contracting the virus remains low.
Though the staff takes its precautions seriously, the hospital said it expected something like that to eventually happen.
Before the re-added restrictions, visitors had been screened for symptoms before entering the building. The problem, however, were asymptomatic visitors who showed no signs.
The cases reported at the hospital did not go beyond the two patients, Yale-New Haven said.
Yale-New Haven's restrictions, which were first put in place during the initial virus surge in the spring then relaxed over the summer, only allow visitors for pregnancies, children and people with special needs, with a few exceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.