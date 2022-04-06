State may take control of West Haven’s budget following COVID funding fiasco

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The state may step in and take control of West Haven’s budget after a forensic audit uncovered serious issues with the way city leaders have been spending public money.

Tuesday, Mayor Nancy Rossi apologized for all of the issues and said she believes she can fix the problems.

However, critics argued that she should step down and let someone else clean up the mess.

The forensic audit came out in the wake of a federal investigation.

Michael DiMassa, a former state representative and West Haven city employee, was arrested along with his wife and two others for stealing COVID relief money.

Investigators said their arrests were just the tip of the iceberg.

The audit claimed that 80 percent of city’s COVID relief money, about $800,000 in all, was spent inappropriately. Much of that cash led to arched eyebrows because it was paid out to West Haven employees in the form of large bonusses.

A state oversight board that has been working with the city to get its finances in order is upset over the recent report and may tighten the reins and take complete control.

Tuesday, Channel 3 spoke exclusively with West Haven’s new finance director who was hired in February long after the issues arose. He said the audit points to incompetence and possible fraud.

“Should the city have taken a little bit more time to kind of go back and review some of these invoices? Absolutely,” said Scott Jackson, West Haven finance director.

This story is far from finished.

On Monday, the state oversight committee will vote on whether it should take full control of the city’s budget.

In the meantime, more protests are planned to demand that Rossi step down.

State oversight committee looking to control West Haven finances

