Bristol Public Schools investigating social media threat

A file photo of Bristol Central High School.
A file photo of Bristol Central High School.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - School district leaders in Bristol said they were aware of a threat that’s been circulating on social media.

Bristol Public Schools posted an online message to the school community on Thursday morning.

The district said it was made aware of a threat circulating on social media directed toward the staff and students of Bristol Central High School.

“The Bristol Police Department is investigating this threat,” it said in the post. “There will be an enhanced police presence on campus until further notice.”

The district said that anyone with information or concerns should immediately contact building administration.

