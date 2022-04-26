Twenty Towns
Police investigating after child burned in Bridgeport

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned this weekend in Bridgeport, officials say.

Officials say crews were called to Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon for the report of a child burned.

The child was transported to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport officials said.

The cause of the burn injuries is under investigation.

A GoFundMe was started to help the child that was burned. You can find it here.

