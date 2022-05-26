3 new Avelo flights take off from Tweed Airport today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday was a big day for Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Three new flight destinations were added to the airport.

The day featured clear skies as Avelo’s inaugural flight to Baltimore on Thursday morning.

“We’re serving the markets of Washington DC, Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham and Chicago,” said Isaac Naylor, base manager.

It came as Avelo continued its expansion efforts at the airport.

The airline now flies to 13 destinations from Tweed.

It’s exciting for those boarding flights.

“I’ve never been to Chicago, and I want to go see the bean,” said Barbara Perugini, customer service crew member. “That’s my one thing I want to see.”

Avelo now operates five Boeing 737 flights out of Tweed and has about 150 crew members.

“It’s definitely important to the community of southern Connecticut, the New Haven community and Fairfield County,” Naylor said. “The community is loving it; our loads are really high. People are really happy. We make flying enjoyable, simple.”

With the first flight departing to Chicago, a pizza taste off was organized.

Infamous New Haven pizza exchanged for deep dish Chicago pizza.

“These type of different events that we partner with the different communities with flying to and serving and with our local community is definitely making people excited and happy for the new routes,” Naylor said.

Expansion efforts are far from over.

“There’s going to be a lot to come in the summer and next few months,” he continued. “It’s exciting. All we’re doing is growing. All we’re doing is trying to expand and bring communities together.”

