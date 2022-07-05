A massive fire work show is expected tonight in New Britain.

NEW BRITIAN, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, the sky will light up for Independence Day.

Firework shows are scheduled all over the state, including in New Britain. Folks there are celebrating their 30th Great American Boom.

The city has food trucks, music, and front row seats to the great firework show that will finish off the night.

Earlier today we got an inside look at the preparation for the firework show.

“So we are going to be about 100 feet away. I have a control panel and pretty much when I flick a switch we have a shell that’s going to go off. Two shells, three shells, or whatever, everything is just controlled by a panel,” said Gary Brazil, Pyrotechnician & Southern CT Manager of Atlas Pyro.

There are over 1,200 shells that will be lit up.

Brazil says the show is going to be about 25 minutes and he hand picked all the fireworks that will be displayed tonight.

He also says he sneaked in a smiley face firework, a signature at his shows.

