Monkeypox vaccine clinics open today across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Public Health, Connecticut has least 33 cases of monkeypox.

As of Monday, 15 health clinics were set to open around the state where people could get the vaccine.

They were part of the state’s vaccine program, which launched as the first line of defense against the spread of monkeypox.

Connecticut has 800 doses that started going out to people on Monday morning.

The plan was to receive another shipment after the current supply was used, with officials keeping a close eye on the demand.

Sites for the clinics included Hartford, Hamden, New Haven, Waterbury and Willimantic.

Health officials said their plan was to be aggressive.

“Our goal is to try to get as many people that could be high risk for this disease to be covered by this vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner, DPH. “All cases so far to date have been in men, and almost all identify as LGBTQ+. The median age has been 36 years old. Most are aged 20 to 49.”

As New York City health officials declared the spread of monkeypox a public health emergency, Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged how that could impact Connecticut residents.

“New York sneezes and we catch a cold,” Lamont said. “No, this is not done. This is not aerosolized. It’s not passed through the air. We are not wearing masks. That has nothing to do with this particular [virus]. This is close, personal contact, often sexual contact, between men.”

Vaccines will be available by appointment only at the following community-based clinics:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended isolation from 2 to 4 weeks, when symptoms have resolved, including full healing of the rash with new skin formation. If that was not possible, individuals should make sure their lesions are covered and wear a well-fitting mask. Those who are experiencing respiratory issues and/or fever should continue to isolate until symptoms begin to reside.

