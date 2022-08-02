Connecticut’s monkeypox vaccine supply is not keeping up with demand

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s supply of the monkeypox vaccine is not keeping pace with demand, according to clinics.

Dozens of people are already on waiting lists at health clinics across the state.

However, the number of potential patients did not catch the state Department of Public Health by surprise.

Doctors who work with the DPH and at the clinics said they knew that the demand would be great on Monday as they rolled out the state’s monkeypox vaccine program.

They said the challenge was that they simply didn’t have enough doses. They hope that will change soon when more supplies arrive.

The DPH said it distributed about 1,700 doses of the monkeypox vaccines to 15 different health clinics across the state.

As of Tuesday morning, the only way to get a vaccine was to get a doctor’s referral first. Due to the supply challenges, only adults who were deemed to be at the most at risk of infection would get the shots.

Patients receive two shots simultaneously, and health experts said the vaccine has proven to be very safe with minimal side effects.

Monday, Channel 3 spoke with Johnny Rivera, who received the vaccine after he tested positive for monkeypox. He encouraged everyone to protect themselves because he said the virus is a miserable experience.

“Before I knew it, I had like 20 various sites within a matter of days,” Rivera said. “So, some of these smaller sites that were on my extremities they weren’t painful. They weren’t pretty to look at.”

Doctors at local health clinics hope they receive more doses later this week because some have as many as 150 people on their waiting list.

More information about monkeypox in Connecticut, including a schedule of clinics, can be read on the DPH’s website here.

