Police warn of social media challenge that includes thefts of specific vehicles

Hyundai and Kia.
Hyundai and Kia.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A couple of vehicle brands are being targeted by thieves as part of a social media challenge, according to East Windsor police.

They said Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen across the country because of the challenge.

“The videos show how to steal these vehicles in seconds using a USB cable,” police said. “These vehicle model years are ones without a push-button start and are vulnerable to the technique being used by thieves.”

East Windsor police said it appeared that this may have happened Sunday when a vehicle was stolen while the owner was shopping at Walmart.

They offered some tips on how to protect these types of vehicles:

  • Use a theft prevention tool, such as a steering wheel lock
  • Park in a garage, if possible, or well-lighted areas
  • Keep doors locked at all times
  • Remove valuables from cars
  • Activate alarm systems

CBS News obtained statements from both Kia and Hyundai in which the automakers said they were aware of the nationwide thefts.

