Naugatuck police to reveal more about search for child murder suspect

Police in Naugatuck are looking for who they’re calling an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police plan to release more information about the search for a man they say murdered a baby last week in Naugatuck.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, will be charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor once he’s caught.

Police planned a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Monday to provide an update on the search.

Francisquini should be considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Officials released surveillance camera pictures from Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. That was around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The manhunt ran through the weekend.

Police said he killed the 1-year-old girl on Millville Street in Naugatuck on Friday.

Officials have not yet detailed how the child was killed or identified a motive.

They said Francisquini fled the scene and ditched his car.

Police said the suspect does have prior arrests.

Anyone who sees him should give law enforcement a call.

Police have obtained a warrant to charge Francisquini with murder.

They plan to reveal more about the search for him during Monday’s news conference.

