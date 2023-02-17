Local program helping people build unlikely friendships

(WFSB) - It’s not always about romance. Sometimes love is about connecting people who are lonely.

A local program is helping build unlikely friendships by pairing seniors with college aged young adults.

“For All Ages is all about intergenerational connection,” said Deb Bibbins, founder of For All Ages. “Not only are we reducing loneliness and isolation in younger people and older adults but we’re also able to reduce ageism at the same time.”

Bibbins said 60-percent of adults age 18 and over were self-reporting that they were lonely.

