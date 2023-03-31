UConn Final Four, Cheerleaders ready to cheer on the Huskies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Along with the UConn Men’s Basketball team, the UConn PEP band, cheerleading squad, and the dance team travel to Houston for the Final Four game.

UConn cheerleader Sydni Spencer spoke about her experience being in Houston to support the Huskies, and the hard-work put into preparing for Saturday.

Spencer said, “It’s super exciting. It’s been ups and downs all year long and this is the last part of the season, so we’re really excited to be here and support the team.”

“We’re a full year round team. We don’t really have an off season because we cheer for football and basketball and the summer is when we revamp the team for the next season. It’s definitely a lot of hard work but being here is definitely our hard work paying off,” Spencer said.

Many of the cheerleaders are seniors, so they are taking in every second of the trip with each other as a last hurrah.

Check out a sneak peak of their performance at the game.

