Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family speaks out as search continues for missing CT woman in Japan

A desperate search is underway for a mother from Storrs who vanished while hiking in Japan.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - A desperate search is underway for a mother from Storrs who vanished while hiking in Japan.

Patricia Wu-Murad, who went by Pattie, has now been missing for 10 days.

Her husband, and her children are now in Japan enduring a difficult search and says he’s desperate to bring his wife home.

“It’s as if she fell off the face of the earth, it’s a very frustrating experience trying to find somebody here,” said Kirk Murad, Pattie’s husband.

She was last seen on April 9th when she checked into a hostel along the Kumano Kudo trail in Japan where she was planning to hike.

“We can see she registered there, they actually took a picture of her there, we saw she took a picture there with one of the owners, so that is definitely factual but we don’t even know if she went on the trail,” Kirk said.

Kirk says Pattie is an experienced hiker who has explored several trails in Jordan, Egypt, Spain, and other places across the world.

“She knows how to pack for them, how to prep for them. She’s meticulous, her whole career, she’s been a planner and it’s mind-boggling to everyone here that we can’t find her,” Kirk explained.

Since arriving in Japan, Murad says he and his son have searched the nearly 12-mile trail themselves, and have had twice-daily meetings with the U.S. embassy, a representative from Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s office, and family back home.

Investigators are leaving all possibilities open.

“There may be some foul play, but everything right now is conjecture,” Kirk said.

While others have joined the search that’s now going on for over a week, Kirk says he is not willing to give up anytime soon and has this message for his wife.

“We won’t give up no way, we all love you, don’t give up,” Kirk said.

Wu-Murad’s family started a Go Fund Me to help cover travel to Japan and a private search team. You can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stretch of I-84 in Southington is finally back open tonight after being closed for almost...
Man killed in Southington crash that closed I-84 for hours
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Meriden fire scene on Thursday morning
Police: Fight broke out ahead of fire that left 4 hurt in Meriden
Cristian Uvidia, 6 months, died from blunt force injuries to the head sustained in the crash.
6-month-old killed in crash involving vehicle stolen by teens, police say
FORECAST: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!

Latest News

Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
FORECAST: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Mild & dry tomorrow... then cooler, wet & windy for the weekend!
Phillip Vargas.
Police: Man caused deadly crash that involved Vernon police cruiser
Family speaks out as search continues for missing CT woman in Japan
Family speaks out as search continues for missing CT woman in Japan